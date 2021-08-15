Rockets VSL Game 4 Preview + Thread

Funko Games revealed a brand new board game collaboration with Disney this morning as we're getting The Rocketeer: Fate Of The Future. Taking inspiration from the film, the game will have you playing as the iconic character in the golden age of Hollywood as you attempt to keep the plans of the rocket away from enemies looking to use it for their own deeds. The game has a beautiful art deco style and an amazing strategy system developed by Prospero Hall as you play cat-and-mouse between yourself and another player. The game is being released in October for $25, however, if you manage to go to Gen Con this year (September 16th-19th) you'll be able to purchase the game early.