Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Rockets VSL Game 4 Preview + Thread

By The Dream Shake
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYeah, that’s an old song. But it is called “Goon Squad” and thus appropriate. Just a reminder that music can change, and quicker than you might think. The current period of overproduced novelty songs and grinding corporatism could be replaced by something else. Yes, that something else might go on to be a business, but here’s a clip from 1979. If you didn’t experience 70s music, well, Guardians of The Galaxy joke songs are fun, for a few minutes. Imagine that being what music WAS. What was everywhere.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vsl#Rockets Vsl Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Summer League Game Thread: Hawks vs. Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics battle in the Hawks’ first taste of NBA Summer League action in 2021. Join us in the comments and please be cordial to one another. The Atlanta Hawks have announced a few of their reported roster moves after what was a busy week for the organization.
NBAchatsports.com

Live Thread: Rockets vs. Cavs Summer League

Tonight, we have the debut of Evan Mobley in a Cavs uniform. Tune in (6:30 PM EDT, on ESPN2) and join below! GO CAVS!!!. Cavs: The Blog was founded by John Krolik in 2008 during the excitement and anxiety of the LeBron 1.0 era (or, the post Jiri Welsch era if you’re a masochist). Tom Pestak joined as the “Links to the Present” aggregator in 2010. Colin McGowan took over the editing duties after The Decision, and CtB has been evolving ever since. We’ve covered the dark years, argued over the minutiae of Byron Scott’s rotations, survived the #SeasonOfHuh, and celebrated four years of Finals appearances in the LeBron 2.
MLBchatsports.com

Game 111 Thread: Yankees vs. Royals

Hey, it’s the rare Monday evening game! Today, the 111th game of the year, the New York Yankees are comin’ to town to play the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. For a while there, it looked like the Yankees might suffer their first losing season in just about forever. But after getting some reinforcements, including Joey Gallo (lol), they’re back in the saddle. Still, they have a lot of injuries, and are far from full strength.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas vs Austin FC: Game Thread

Copa Tejas is here for FC Dallas as they play host to Austin FC for the first time in MLS play. The two sides met in the preseason. Both sides are coming off midweek games. Austin FC ended a three-match goalless run with a 3-2 win over Houston while FC Dallas picked up a rare draw in Seattle.
Toledo, OHCollege Football News

Toledo Rockets: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Toledo season with what you need to know. Toledo Rockets College Football Preview 2021: Offense. – It was a short six game season, and the offense worked just fine. The O was second in the MAC and 13th...
NBAMavs Moneyball

GAME THREAD: Mavericks vs Sixers

THE STORY: If you haven’t checked out the Summer League primer, give it a click. Summer league is for the hardcore fans. But since it’s August and the Olympics just wrapped up, your only choices these days are baseball, camp for football, or following the Messi story. So bad basketball...
Rochester, ILchannel1450.com

Pigskin Preview – Fall 2021: Rochester Rockets

Assistant Coaches: Steve Buecker, Derrick Nelson, J.C. Clarke, Tyson Corley, AJ Hill, Rich McMahan, Eric Warren, Jim Smith, Brett Tackett, Sean Robinson, Emmanuel Minter. Top Returnees from Spring 2021 (or fall 2019) Offensive:. Hank Beatty. Seth Parkinson. Ryan Kleingartner. Tyler Wetherell. Ryan Robinson. Austin Adcock. Jackson Schaller. Defensive:. Ryan Kleingartner.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to keep the pressure on the rest of the NL East Thursday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Atlanta has won three straight games and tied the Philadelphia Phillies for the division lead with a thrilling 8-6 extra innings win Wednesday night. Kyle Muller will get the start for Atlanta Thursday while the Reds will go with Vladimir Gutierrez.
High Schoolourquadcities.com

2021 high school football preview: Rockridge Rockets

Rockridge has high expectations coming into the 2021 football season. After going 6-0 in the spring the Rockets look to build on that success in the fall. Rockridge returns a high powered offense lead by quarterback Brayden Deem and running back Peyton Locke, who combined for over 30 touchdowns in just six game in the spring. The Rockets feel the 2021 fall season is their time to make a deep playoff run.
Baseballchatsports.com

Game Thread #117: A’s at Rangers

The Oakland A’s and Texas Rangers open a weekend series today, and — what’s that? They played last night? And the A’s made a ton of errors and lost? I’d already forgotten about that, but I’ll take your word for it. Let’s give them a mulligan on that whoopsie of...
MLBchatsports.com

Sunday Game Thread: Cardinals at Royals

For the second straight Sunday, Kris Bubic is facing the St. Louis Cardinals and a veteran left-hander who the Red Birds traded for at this year’s trade deadline. And just like last week, Bubic is going to work to prevent a sweep to the cross-state rival. Bubic’s final line was...
MLBallfans.co

8/11 Game Thread: Guardians vs. A’s

Starting pitcher: Montas#RiseAndGrind x @Chevron pic.twitter.com/JnKCpjFlIA. Starting pitcher: Manaea#RiseAndGrind x @Chevron pic.twitter.com/DURPGV0LTU. Things were going very well for the home team early on Tuesday. Sean Manaea, Oakland’s ace, couldn’t put hitters away and lasted less than two innings. But Bob Melvin knows a fixable situation when he sees one, and replaced Manaea after three runs, knowing that all it takes to shut down the Guardian offense is to not beat yourself.
Fayetteville, TNthunder1320.com

FOOTBALL: Rockets drop second game by touchdown

Westwood’s Rocket football team is so close to being 2-0 on the young season. Unfortunately, close doesn’t count in the win column. Westwood went on the road Thursday and gave Fayetteville City all it wanted but came up just short, losing 20-14. The Rockets twice had opportunities in the fourth...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Funko Games Announces The Rocketeer: Fate Of The Future

Funko Games revealed a brand new board game collaboration with Disney this morning as we're getting The Rocketeer: Fate Of The Future. Taking inspiration from the film, the game will have you playing as the iconic character in the golden age of Hollywood as you attempt to keep the plans of the rocket away from enemies looking to use it for their own deeds. The game has a beautiful art deco style and an amazing strategy system developed by Prospero Hall as you play cat-and-mouse between yourself and another player. The game is being released in October for $25, however, if you manage to go to Gen Con this year (September 16th-19th) you'll be able to purchase the game early.
NFLchatsports.com

Panthers at Colts: Preseason game 1 open thread

The Panthers open the 2021 preseason on the road against the Colts, and while the starters aren’t expected to see much — if any — playing time, it’s still an actual live football game. That’s gotta count for something, right?. Use this space to talk about the action as it...
HobbiesComicBook

The Rocketeer Board Game Revealed by Funko Games

A beloved fan favorite is heading to tabletop courtesy of Funko Games' The Rocketeer: Fate of the Future, a new board game that transports players back to the golden age of Hollywood. Completely themed after Disney's 1991 favorite, The Rocketeer: Fate of the Future is a competitive 2 player game that has you attempting to keep the plans for the rocket hidden from your opponent, and you'll either take command of the Rocketeer and his allies to protect the plans and bring the revolutionary invention to the masses or Neville Sinclair and his henchmen, who aim to weaponize them and fuel a new age of war. The game.
NBABlazer's Edge

Blazers Lose To Rockets In Final Summer League Game

The Portland Trail Blazers fell to the Houston Rockets 95-92 in the final game of the 2021 NBA Summer League. This loss marks the third straight loss for the Blazers, who wrap up Summer League with a 2-3 record. The Blazers blew open the game in the first quarter, going...
Bartonville, ILhoiabc.com

Friday Night Lights Preview: Limestone Rockets

BARTONVILLE (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- The Limestone Rockets haven't made a playoff appearance in six years and that's something they really want to get back to this year. In fact, head coach Darin Driscoll says the possibility of a playoff berth has his team fired up. "Having the chance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy