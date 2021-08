Two highly experienced commercial real estate advisors, Elon Gerberg and Adam Klein, have joined Boca Raton-based SVN Commercial Partners (SVNCP). Gerberg and Klein bring over $1 billion in career investment property sales to the growing SVNCP South Florida office In the past twelve months, they have closed a number of record-setting transactions in each of their respective asset classes. Gerberg and Klein, formerly of Marcus and Millichap, have been chosen to lead the newly formed ‘ROI Partners’ (Retail, Office, and Industrial) at SVNCP.