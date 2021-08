New protests have sprung up today in parts of Afghanistan against Taliban rule, and that is on top of other challenges already facing the militant group and Afghan citizens as the Taliban tries to govern the country. The U.S. and allies have cut billions of dollars in funding. ATMs have run out of money. There is a brewing humanitarian crisis, and thousands of Afghans are now trying to flee the country. NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam has been following these developments and joins us now. Hi, Jackie.