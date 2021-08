Rodeheaver was featured in The Daily Record’s Power 30 Banking & Finance List. Congratulations to First United Bank & Trust’s President and CEO, Carissa L. Rodeheaver, on being recently featured in The Daily Record’s Power 30 Banking & Finance List as one of the most influential leaders in the Maryland banking industry. The Power 30 list highlights leaders in Maryland who played a significant role in helping the financial services industry get through 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. As the COVID-19 pandemic touched every part of daily life the Bank’s biggest success was being able to stand strong and offer support to employees, customers, and communities.