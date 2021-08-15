Cancel
Doug Barron shoots third straight 64 to win in Calgary

Herald-Palladium
 6 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third straight 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic. The 52-year-old Barron also eagled the par-5 11th in a back-nine 30 at Canyon Meadows. He also won the 2019...



