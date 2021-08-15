ND FOOTBALL: Coan named starting quarterback; Williams embracing role at RB

SOUTH BEND — The quarterback competition at Notre Dame is now officially over.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly announced on Saturday via his Twitter account that Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan will be the team’s starting quarterback on September 5 when the Fighting Irish open the season against Florida State.

“All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp,” Kelly tweeted. “Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success.”

Coan, a 14-game starter at Wisconsin, has all the tools necessary to lead Notre Dame to another great season in 2021. At 6-foot-3 inches tall and 223 pounds, Coan has the size and the arm strength to open up the field for the Irish on the offensive side of the ball. He’s impressed the coaching staff and has done everything right in their eyes to rise above both freshman Tyler Buchner and sophomore Drew Pyne.

“All three guys we feel like we can win with,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “They’ve all put in a ton of work and have done everything we’ve asked of them. … At the end of the day, it just came down a to a consistent level of Jack’s performance, and that’s really what allowed him to take the step forward.

“This was a clean slate. We did not lean on past experiences or anything of that sort. … The differentiation at the end was just the consistency from Jack along the way.”

A key factor in the decision to make Coan the starter was his experience. The coaching staff has mentioned a couple times throughout fall camp that he’s been battle tested coming from stiff competition in the Big 10 conference. He was well coached within the Wisconsin program, and all of those intangibles have carried over so far to Notre Dame.

Now, Coan’s just excited for the opportunity and hopes to lead his team to victory as much as possible this season.

“It feels amazing,” said Coan of being named starter. “It’s just a dream come true. Just ending up here after being at Wisconsin. I’m just unbelievably thankful for this opportunity, and it’s not something I’m going to take lightly. … I just tried to come here and work every single day and make good decisions on the field. We have a great group of quarterbacks here that have really helped me along the way, so I have to give a lot of credit to those guys as well.”

WILLIAMS LOOKING TO PROGRESS

Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams made a name for himself in a room crowded with talented running backs in 2020.

In his first full season with the Irish, Williams ran for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns on 211 carries. Now, the plan for him is to build on that in 2021.

“The focus now is honing in on the details,” he said. “Last year, it was raw experience. Last year, it was my first time seeing blitzes, seeing holes and real-life action. So now, it’s about watching film and breaking down those movements of the linebackers, so I know, before the ball is even snapped, where I’m going to make my second-level cut. It’s about knowing the in’s and out’s of the offense and the defense as well.”

Williams mentioned multiple times the amount of growth he’s gained not only physically on the football field, but mentally as a person. That growth has been recognized by his teammates and coaching staff as well, which earned him being named a team captain on Friday, an honor Williams doesn’t take lightly.

“When I was a freshman, and I was young, I wasn’t getting that same amount of recognition of being a leader as a I am now,” he said. “A blessing is an understatement, because I’ve really grown into that (captain) role. I’ve really changed and matured in the way that I am. I know I’ve worked for this, and I’ve earned it 100 percent. I’m just going to keep going and being the leader that I am.”

While carrying the ball is a main priority at his position, Williams has been focusing on being a complete player, and that includes making plays with his hands outside of the backfield.

In 2020, Williams hauled in 35 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown. That side of his game has been a big point of emphasis for him this offseason.

“Before I was a running back, I was a slot receiver,” Williams said. “My freshman through junior year of high school, that’s all I played was slot. I’ve always been a dual threat out of the backfield. I can line up at slot, I can lineup on the outside or in the backfield. That’s what I pride my game on. Being so versatile that it’s going to be hard to cover me wherever I line up whether it be in the slot, on the outside or in the backfield.”