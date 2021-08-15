Everyday Strong: Pandemic may exacerbate children's back-to-school nerves

Was it hard for you to stay home last year? If you said no, well I just don’t believe you. For the people who had to start working from home and being at home all the time, at first it was claustrophobic simply because you knew there wasn’t another option! After a few months though, it got easier. Staying at home was comfortable, fun, easy, relaxing and downright convenient. The events of the world were terrifying, but spending more time with family, pets and your bed was a great way to get to cope.