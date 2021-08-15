Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Everyday Strong: Pandemic may exacerbate children's back-to-school nerves

By Savannah Taylor Everyday Strong
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas it hard for you to stay home last year? If you said no, well I just don’t believe you. For the people who had to start working from home and being at home all the time, at first it was claustrophobic simply because you knew there wasn’t another option! After a few months though, it got easier. Staying at home was comfortable, fun, easy, relaxing and downright convenient. The events of the world were terrifying, but spending more time with family, pets and your bed was a great way to get to cope.

www.heraldextra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Educational Psychology#Social Skills#Pets#The University Of Utah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Jersey Shore Online

Parents Weigh Sending Children Back To School With Masks

OCEAN COUNTY – For many students across the country, this fall will be their first time back in the classroom on a regular schedule in almost a year and a half. New Jersey students are no exception. Based on the state’s guidance, students should expect to be back in school full time, with no remote option as of yet.
KidsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Dr. Gottlieb: 25 Million Kids Might Have Gotten COVID

Former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb says that while 4.2 million children are reported to have gotten COVID, the real number may be much higher—and that could explain the increasing number of kids in the hospital and even the ICU. In an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, Gottlieb said 25 million or more children may have contracted the virus, but the vast majority don’t know it because they don’t have serious symptoms and have not been tested.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Boston Children’s doctor on how to get kids back to school safely

“We know what it takes to get our kids back into classrooms this year." As school reopenings approach quickly, parents, school officials, and state officials have differing opinions over COVID-19 issues, including the best way to keep children safe and mask mandates. Recently, Dr. John Brownstein, a doctor at Boston Children’s Hospital and a Harvard professor, weighed in on going back to school in-person and how to safely do that.
Denver, COKDVR.com

How to talk with children about back-to-school anxiety

DENVER (KDVR) — School districts across Colorado are welcoming back students, and for many students, it’s their first time in the classroom in more than a year. “This year, there is a lot of uncertainty with COVID. But this year, my kids need more socialization and more structure and to separate from each other also,” Sarah Bailey, a mother of four kids, said.
Kidsfox26houston.com

Five subtle signs of back-to-school stress in children

Getting ready for returning to school is typically exciting and stressful for many families, but this year with COVID-19 coming back into the news, it’s especially concerning for parents. The safety of their children is first and foremost in their minds rather than the signs that their children are also feeling stressed about the upcoming school year.
Mental HealthWTVW

Managing back to school anxiety during a pandemic

(WEHT)– Most schools across the Tri-State are either in class or are just days away from going back. There is concern about the return to school with the prevalence of COVID-19. That has some parents re-thinking options for the children’s education, but there are things parents can do to calm their children’s fears.
KidsPost Register

How to boost children's immune systems as they head back to school

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many parents have been navigating how best to protect their families with COVID-19 surging and children heading back to school. 2News asked a Utah pediatrician how to boost the immune system for a little extra protection. “I think everyone’s trying to think, ‘How can I...
WorkoutsHello Magazine

Jaime Amor's fun yoga video for kids will calm any 'back to school' nerves

Going back to school after six weeks of summer holidays may feel daunting for some children, not to mention those starting 'big school' for the very first time. Meeting a new teacher, being in a new classroom and settling into a proper routine can seem overwhelming, so it's only natural for kids to feel anxious in the days leading up to the start of term.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Back to School In-Depth: Delta variant's impact on children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With school just a few weeks away -- and thousands of students getting ready to return to the classroom, we know a lot of you are concerned about the Delta variant. News10NBC is going In-Depth to bring you the facts. The American Academy of Pediatrics reported...
Brownsville, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Back to school: Tips to protect your children

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Most students are returning to in-person learning across the Rio Grande Valley and safety is a top priority. Brownsville ISD police are ensuring parents and students know how to be safe when returning to campus. “When they are arriving at school, we also encourage the parents...
Kidsccsoh.us

Tips for Calming Back-To-School Nerves

August 18, 2021 -- Back to school can be a stressful time for both students and parents. With help from our partners at Bright Horizons, our Family Engagement team has identified some tips and strategies to help address nervous feelings. Remember, after spending all summer at home after a year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy