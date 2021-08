A customer reported that her towel rail did not heat up when using the electric heating element of her towel rail. It heats up via the gas boiler though. Upon investigation I found that the electric element was open circuit. But, to replace the element the towel rail needs to be drained down. That's a plumbers job, I am not going to do that. Also, there are no isolation valves for the tower rail. Modern designs can be a pain. The towel rail is quite new and has had little use. I don't think that the element has been used dry. I wonder if the installer has dropped the towel rail onto the electrical connection located bottom right. Perhaps a plumber could freeze the pipes to allow the element to be replaced?