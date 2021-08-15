Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home sells for more than $1M

By Joseph S. Pete Northwest Indiana Times
Globe Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA historic Ogden Dunes, Indiana, home designed by the renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright sold this spring for more than $1 million. A new owner acquired the Armstrong House, sometimes known as the Armstrong Dune House, that was built in the lakefront town in 1939. Wright, the pioneer of the Prairie School and Usonian styles of architecture, has been heralded as the greatest American architect of all time by the American Institute of Architects. Wright has a storied history with Mason City and designed the Historic Park Inn, the only functioning Wright-designed hotel.

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa Business
Mason City, IA
Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Mason City, IA
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
Person
Lloyd Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Dune#New York City#The Armstrong House#The Armstrong Dune House#The Prairie School#American#The Guggenheim Museum#The Ogden Dunes Sandpiper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy