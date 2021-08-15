The Governing Style Of Ashraf Ghani, The Departing Afghan President

Thousands of Afghan citizens who have helped the U.S. mission there are desperately waiting for a way out. One option includes a limited number of Special Immigrant Visas, or SIV for short. Another option is the Priority 2, or P-2, visa, but that requires Afghans to somehow find a way out of Afghanistan to a third country before they can even apply. Khatera, whose last name we are not using, says she was one of the lucky ones. She first applied for an SIV in 2016, but a slowdown in processing SIVs during the Trump administration meant it took more than five years for her visa to come through. Khatera left with her husband and children just two days before Kabul fell to the Taliban.