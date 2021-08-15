Cancel
Elections

Trudeau triggers Canadian election, voting day Sept. 20

By ROB GILLIES - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 7 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered an election Sunday as he seeks to capitalize on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world. Trudeau announced the election would be held on Sept. 20 after visiting the governor general, who holds a mostly ceremonial position representing Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

