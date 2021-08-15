Cancel
Former Canadian Ambassador To Afghanistan On Efforts Protect Kabul's Vulnerable

 6 days ago

And finally today, the rapidly deteriorating situation in Kabul has residents of the Afghan capital wondering what happens next now that Taliban fighters have entered the city. We wanted to get a sense of what life is like in Kabul right now. For that, we've called Omaid Sharifi. He's the co-founder and president of ArtLords, a nonprofit arts organization in Kabul. And he joins us now. Welcome to the program.

Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m very scared, I have no one’: Children orphaned as parents crushed to death in Kabul airport chaos

The woman looked around with an anguished cry, frightened, seeking familiar faces as she stumbled out of the crowd. She tried to speak but no words would come out: then she fell to the ground, her hand raised in supplication.The hopes this mother of three young children had of escaping a grim and uncertain future in Afghanistan, and starting a new life abroad with her family, had ended on a dusty road full of rubble in front of strangers, most of whom were so busy with their own troubles that they did not even notice what had happened.Among those who...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldNew York Post

Last Jew in Afghanistan will stay put in Kabul — despite efforts to rescue him

The last Jewish resident of Afghanistan will be staying put, according to multiple people involved in an international effort to rescue him. Zebulon Simantov, 62, has lived in the country all his life and currently resides in the capital of Kabul where he lives in what remains of the country’s last synagogue. He originally hails from the western city of Herat and previously worked as a restaurant owner and carpet dealer, according to past media reports.
Foreign PolicyCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban advances towards Kabul

US secretary of state spoke with Afghan President Ghani. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Saturday as the security situation continues to deteriorate in the country. In a statement released by the State Department, the two “discussed the urgency of ongoing diplomatic and political...
POTUSAOL Corp

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan blames Taliban surge on Trump 'delegitimizing' Afghan government

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, where he blamed former President Trump for the Taliban’s recent surge in the country. Trump had planned to meet with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in 2019. After the meeting was canceled, a U.S. representative for Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Qatar in February of 2020, where both sides signed a peace agreement. It’s at that meeting that Crocker believes the current situation in Afghanistan was born. Not only were there no representatives from the Afghan government present at the meeting, but Afghanistan was asked to make certain concessions to the Taliban.
Politicsbatonrougenews.net

Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai meet Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Abdullah Abdullah, a senior leader of the ousted Afghan government, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met 'so-called' acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour, on Saturday. They discussed the priority of protecting the lives, property and dignity of Kabul citizens. Abdullah told the...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Taliban 'flog young Afghans for wearing jeans'

A group of young Afghans have said they were flogged by Taliban fighters for the crime of wearing jeans. In a post widely shared on Facebook, an Afghan youth said they were “walking with friends in Kabul,” when they encountered a group of Taliban soldiers who accused them of disrespecting Islam.
WorldSentinel

Taliban task terrorist group with security in Kabul – 20/08/2021 – world

The Taliban have placed security in Kabul under the responsibility of one of the most dangerous groups associated with the fundamentalist Islamic movement which regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday (15), the Haqqani network. The decision came amid chaos in the area around the city’s airport, the region’s only air...

