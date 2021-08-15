The Sunflowers Are Back
Just what we need right about now. Take some time for a walk through the Ten Thousand Suns installation down near the east end of the pedestrian bridge on lower South Water Street; it’s good for the soul. This advisory is somewhat time-sensitive, although I suspect the timing of the planting may have been spaced by accident and design. The man behind this project, landscape architect Adam E. Anderson, describes the installation/public park as follows:providencedailydose.com
