Whitney White on directing James Baldwin’s classic ‘The Amen Corner’ at Shakespeare Theatre Company

By John Stoltenberg
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShakespeare Theatre Company has brought The Amen Corner home in a magnificent production that has been getting critical raves and rapturous audience praise. Its gifted director, Whitney White, is not new in town. She directed a powerful work by Aleshea Harris called What to Send Up When It Goes Down that late last fall toured four community venues then had a sold-out run at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. In form it was a ritual by, about, and for Black people; its content was a response to racialized violence.

