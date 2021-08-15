Whitney White on directing James Baldwin’s classic ‘The Amen Corner’ at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Oldcastle Theatre Company at Bennington Performing Arts Center. Written by Vern Thiessen, directed by Nathan Stith. The woman reputed to be the wife of poet/playwright William Shakespeare is Anne Hathaway. Little is known about her and scholars have been in dispute about her for centuries. According to Vern Thiessen’s play, “Shakespeare’s Will,” now playing at Oldcastle Theatre Company in the Bennington Performing Arts Center in Bennington, Vermont, at his death Shakespeare left her furniture, the cottage she lived in, and their second bed, the one in which they spent their honeymoon. Traditionally, the best bed was reserved for company. He also left her three children: a girl, Susannah, and twins Judith and Hamnet. Shortly after his father’s death, Hamnet drowned at a seaside resort.