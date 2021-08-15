Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

NEXT WEEKEND: ‘Flutes in the Forest’ returns

westseattleblog.com
 6 days ago

Twice this summer, local musicians have serenaded Schmitz Park visitors with free “Flutes in the Forest” concerts – the video above is from the second one earlier this month. Next Saturday, you’re invited to the third one. From organizers’ announcement:. The JBC Flute Trio (Jennie Goldberg, Barb Cotton, and Carolyn...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come And Go#Forest#Admiral Stevens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Watsonville, CAkion546.com

Watsonville Strawberry Festival returns this weekend

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Watsonville Strawberry Festival returns Sunday. It's a strawberry lover's dream brimming with different goodies like strawberry drinks, shortcakes, hats, and accessories with more obscure items like strawberry pizza and tacos. Festival-goers say they're in heaven. "I come to the strawberry festival every year., it's like my...
The Dispatch

Northside Park To Host ArtX Next Weekend

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City’s festival focusing on artistic expression, ArtX, will bring additional opportunities for creative experiences to the beach next weekend. On Aug. 21–22, the outdoor event takes over Northside Park and its vast 58 acres. Surrounding the scenic lagoon, ArtX offers an endless list of opportunities to create, purchase and enjoy different genres of art, from simple and fun to professional and inspiring.
Dike, IAthegrundyregister.com

Watermelon Days returns to Dike this weekend

DIKE- After the Watermelon Days festival in Dike was cancelled amidst the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, the organizers worried that they may not have an event at all in 2021 due to a lack of volunteers. As usual, however, the community stepped up, and the show will go on as planned this weekend.
Mesa, AZPosted by
Alistair Dominguez

Spend your weekend at Mesa Feastival Forest

MESA, AZ - Spending time on your Saturday by visiting Mesa Feastival Forest is the right choice to make. Relax by sitting on the grass with a picnic blanket with a set of lights and stars above you. There will be also live music performances to spoil the visitor.
Washington, NCWITN

Washington Summer Festival to kickoff next weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Summer Festival is returning for another year of fun along the Washington Waterfront. The festival is free to attend and will run Aug. 27, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The 37th Annual festival will include a...
Whitefish, MTWhitefish Pilot

Hootenanny, BrewFest events set for next weekend canceled

Two events planned for Whitefish next weekend have been canceled due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks in the Flathead Valley. Whitefish Legacy Partners has canceled the 2021 Whitefish Trail Hootenanny originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 20 at Depot Park. Big Mountain Commercial Association has also canceled the Summer SNOW Bus BrewFest scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 also at Depot Park.
Turner, ORPosted by
Portland Report

The Enchanted Forest celebrates 50 years this weekend

(TURNER, Ore.) A childhood favorite to many Oregonians, the Enchanted Forest theme park in Turner is celebrating 50 years over the weekend. Anniversary celebrations will start on Sunday at 12:45 p.m. in Western Town with Roger Tofte, the creator of the park, and family. There will be Q&A sessions with Tofte throughout the day at 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

Forest Park Concert Series returns Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Thursday night, Forest Park in Springfield will be hosting live music at the amphitheater. The free outdoor concert series will feature four live concerts every Thursday beginning August 19 at 6:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend can enter the park after 5:30 p.m. through the Sumner Avenue or Route 5 entrances.
Houlton, MEthecounty.me

Houlton Potato Feast Days return this weekend

HOULTON, Maine — The town of Houlton will celebrate all things potato this weekend as part of the 61st annual Maine Potato Feast Days. But while the event may be returning, many of the staple attractions will not be offered this year as the area continues to deal with COVID-19 cases in the community.
Litchfield, MNwillmarradio.com

Forest City Stockade Summer Rendezvous taking place this weekend

(Forest City MN-) The 37th Annual Summer Rendezvous takes place Saturday and Sunday at The Forest City Stockade, northeast of Litchfield on Highway 24. Plenty of pioneer activities planned and food served all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The original Forest City Stockade was literally built overnight September 3rd 1862 to protect refugees during the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. Representative Dean Urdahl's great great grandfather Ole Ness helped build the stockade...
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

COUNTDOWN: Loop the ‘Lupe in 9 days!

The return of Loop the ‘Lupe is now only nine days away. You can sign up tonight and get a $5 discount using the code SUMMER5. Loop the ‘Lupe, on Sunday, August 29th at Walt Hundley Playfield, offers four events: Seattle’s only obstacle-course event, a 5K fun run, a Senior Saunter, and a Kids’ Dash. It’s a fun way to celebrate the almost-end of summer and support what coordinator Brian Callanan describes as “the social outreach work at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, which operates a safe parking lot for homeless neighbors, coordinates voter registration and racial justice education, holds an annual Day of Service benefitting various organizations in the region, and much more.” Along with the aforementioned four events, Loop the ‘Lupe will feature live music, food, drinks, and a beer garden. To register, go here – and remember the SUMMER5 code if you sign up tonight! (WSB is a Loop the ‘Lupe community co-sponsor.)
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

MVCC car show on tap next weekend

Providing good weather holds, the Maumee Valley Car Club (MVCC) is confident that 250 or more vehicles will enter its annual show next weekend in downtown Defiance. Last year, the show was one of the few local events held as most others had been canceled due to the coronavirus situation, and the participation level was good. The registered vehicle total was 234, but approximately 250 were on display, according to MVCC’s treasurer, Christy Feeney.
Saratoga County, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Saratoga Balloon Fest To Decorate The Sky Next Weekend

The sky over the Saratoga Country Fairgrounds is set to get a little more color next weekend. If you have ever seen a hot air balloon floating through the sky, it's a stop what your doing and just watch type of moment. Am I right? There is just something special and peaceful about those colorful hot air bubbles rising to the heavens. Next weekend will be full of those in the Ballston Spa sky with the return of the Saratoga Balloon and BBQ Festival.
Prince William County, VAprincewilliamtimes.com

Prince William County Fair returns this weekend

The Prince William County Fair will make a return this week – two years after what was supposed to be its last hurrah. In 2019, the fair celebrated its 70th anniversary shortly after the Prince William Veterans Farm Club announced it was selling the fairgrounds and that that year’s fair would likely be the last. Then the fair was scheduled to make an unexpected comeback in 2020, but that ended up being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Benezette, PAClearfield Progress

Elk Expo set to return at Benezette this weekend

BENEZETTE — One of elk country’s biggest draws will return bigger than ever this Saturday and Sunday. Each year in August, prior to rut season and Benezette’s busiest time of year, the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center host the largest elk celebration in the northeast — the Elk Expo.
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

‘HallOVeen’ returns this October at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest will transform into haunted jungle ruins once again this October for HallOVeen!. Ghouls of all ages are invited to the 2.5-acre theme park, which will be filled with Halloween-themed lights and decorations. The eighth annual celebration will benefit Opportunity Village, a nonprofit...
Delaware Statedelcoculturevultures.com

113th Arden Fair To Return Labor Day Weekend

The State of Delaware Department of Health & Social Services, Division of Public Health has given the Arden Club the green light to go forward with the 113th Arden Fair to be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Admission is free. The Arden Fair planning committee is diligently working on...
Shreveport, LAKTAL

Geek’D Con returns to Shreveport this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Geek’D Con returns to Shreveport this weekend, and participants are so happy to be back after last year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event kicked off Friday night at the Shreveport Convention Center and will run through Sunday afternoon. At the annual event,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy