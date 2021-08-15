NEXT WEEKEND: ‘Flutes in the Forest’ returns

The return of Loop the ‘Lupe is now only nine days away. You can sign up tonight and get a $5 discount using the code SUMMER5. Loop the ‘Lupe, on Sunday, August 29th at Walt Hundley Playfield, offers four events: Seattle’s only obstacle-course event, a 5K fun run, a Senior Saunter, and a Kids’ Dash. It’s a fun way to celebrate the almost-end of summer and support what coordinator Brian Callanan describes as “the social outreach work at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, which operates a safe parking lot for homeless neighbors, coordinates voter registration and racial justice education, holds an annual Day of Service benefitting various organizations in the region, and much more.” Along with the aforementioned four events, Loop the ‘Lupe will feature live music, food, drinks, and a beer garden. To register, go here – and remember the SUMMER5 code if you sign up tonight! (WSB is a Loop the ‘Lupe community co-sponsor.)