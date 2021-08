Newly crowned IBF featherweight champion Kid Galahad has grand ambitions and some promotional muscle behind them, as he’s signed a multi-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing. “DAZN and Eddie have a new star on their hands,” said Galahad. “I told you all before this bout, ‘I AM FIGHT CAMP’, and I believe my performance on Saturday night showed that. Now I look forward to showcasing my skills back in the arenas in front of the crowds.