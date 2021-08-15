Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Alamos County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 19:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Alamos; Rio Arriba; Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Los Alamos County in north central New Mexico Southeastern Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Northeastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico North Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 539 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to several thunderstorms extending from near Coyote to Hernandez, Chili and Lyden moving to the south. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Espanola, Chimayo, Santa Cruz, Sombrillo, Cuartelez, La Puebla, Velarde, Rio Chiquito, Chili, Hernandez, Medanales, Chamita, Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo, Alcalde, La Villita, Lyden and Cordova.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
City
Hernandez, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Alcalde, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
County
Rio Arriba County, NM
City
Chimayo, NM
County
Sandoval County, NM
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Española, NM
County
Santa Fe County, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Cordova, NM
City
Santa Cruz, NM
City
Espanola, NM
City
Velarde, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy