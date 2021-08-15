Cancel
Nestled On A 200-Acre Bison Farm, This Is The Most Unique Airbnb In Arkansas

By Daniella DiRienzo
Only In Arkansas
Only In Arkansas
 6 days ago

If farm livin’ is the life for you, book a stay at Ozark Valley Bison Farm! The real-working farm is home to an Airbnb – but not just any Airbnb. The farm’s cozy accommodations have earned it recognition as the most unique Airbnb in Arkansas.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GckKJ_0bSeZpV400
Ozark Valley Bison Farm occupies a sprawling 200 acres in the small community of Fox.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuntt_0bSeZpV400
But the farm is made up of more than rolling pastures and grazing bison.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbO1W_0bSeZpV400
It also includes a charming farmhouse that’s available for overnight rentals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Z2ob_0bSeZpV400
Offering the ultimate in seclusion, the 2-bedroom farmhouse provides the perfect escape from the modern world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hq76g_0bSeZpV400
The farmhouse’s rustic charm hasn’t gone unnoticed, either.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzidr_0bSeZpV400
According to the website Trips to Discover , it’s the most unique Airbnb in Arkansas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fefl_0bSeZpV400
Guests aren’t confined to the farmhouse, though. It’s the opposite, actually.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbpwG_0bSeZpV400
Guests have free range of the farm (except for the pasture where bison are grazing).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBOEI_0bSeZpV400
The perfect setting for a peaceful, scenic stroll, the farm boasts endless beauty - from a rushing creek to an abundance of deer and turkeys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PN19p_0bSeZpV400
And if you were hoping to get close-up views of the resident bison, don’t worry. All Airbnb rentals include a bison tour (as well as breakfast).

Well, what do you think? Are you ready to book an overnight stay at Ozark Valley Bison Farm? For more information, check out the original listing on Airbnb here.

So, did you know about Ozark Valley Bison Farm? Ever stayed overnight? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

This isn’t the only unique place to stay overnight in Arkansas. Click here for eight unique Arkansas getaways.

Address: Ozark Valley Bison Farm, LLC, 3321 Jimmy Creek Rd, Fox, AR 72051, USA

