Jim's Mortgage Corner

WHAT ITEMS DO NOT REPORT ON YOUR CREDIT REPORT AND/OR DO NOT IMPACT YOUR FICO SCORE?. It can be confusing to know what is not included on your credit report. Below is a list of items that are not factored into your credit score:. Debit cards are not reported to...

Real EstateMotley Fool

Paying Your Rent on Time Could Now Help You Get a Mortgage

Renters may now have an easier time qualifying for a home loan. For people who rent a home rather than own, rent payments are often their largest monthly expense. And there are consequences for not paying rent on time, such as risking eviction. But often, renters who consistently pay their landlords on time don't see that positive activity reflected anywhere. That's now changing, and it could help more people qualify for a mortgage.
Income Taxhngn.com

$1,400 Stimulus Check: Here's How To Qualify for the Payment

President Joe Biden signed a huge economic assistance package into law that included a $1,400 stimulus check for over 100 million families, but some taxpayers may be eligible for payment when they submit their 2021 tax returns next year. Who Will Get the $1,400 Stimulus Check?. In a recently published...
Credits & Loansnohoartsdistrict.com

Loan insurance – Safe solution for borrowers

Loans for large and small amounts are becoming more and more popular. The good news is you can get a new loan by borrowing money online and transfer right away (vay tiền online chuyển khoản ngay). One of the reasons for this is the aggressive marketing campaigns of many financial institutions. Unfortunately, in many ads, they very rarely focus on the possible risks that come with obtaining a loan – small of big.
Real Estatethebalance.com

Using a HELOC To Pay Off Your Mortgage

A HELOC taps into the equity in your home to provide money for various uses. These can include making home improvements, paying off high-interest credit card bills, and even settling medical bills. However, using a HELOC to pay off a mortgage is usually not a good idea—and we’ll explain why.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Do You Have to Pay Your Mortgage After Your Home Is Destroyed?

Here's why your obligation to pay your mortgage does not end if your home is destroyed. If you are a homeowner, paying your mortgage each month is a priority. But what happens if your home is destroyed -- if a hurricane, tornado, fire, or some other catastrophe takes the structure down to the studs? Here, we'll tell you what you can expect and if you do in fact have to keep paying your mortgage.
Real Estatephilasun.com

Three ways credit plays into mortgage refinancing

If you’re thinking about refinancing your mortgage, there’s often a lot to consider. For instance, your decision to refinance may rely on current interest rates or your personal financial situation. Your credit score also plays a role in the mortgage refinancing process. While it can certainly factor into your ability...
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Mortgage Delinquencies Decrease in Q2 2021

The delinquency rate for mortgage loans on one-to-four-unit residential properties has decreased to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.47% of all loans outstanding at the end of the second quarter of 2021, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association‘s (MBA) National Delinquency Survey. For the purposes of the survey, MBA asks...
Personal FinanceCNBC

What is a home equity line of credit and how can it help you?

Credit cards are a popular way to have steady access to a line of credit you can borrow from and pay back over time. Though, they aren't the only way to finance an expense — especially if you're going to end up spending tens, or even hundreds, of thousands of dollars on a home remodel, paying off debt or even buying a second house. But if you own a house that you've been making mortgage payments toward, you just might be sitting on funding for that renovation or second property, and it's called a home equity line of credit.
Credits & LoansMetroTimes

7 Top Bad Credit Loans: Approval Guaranteed - Get Cash Fast

Struggling with bad credit is one of the most stressful experiences in life. Any situation where a financial emergency pops up or if you want to consolidate your debt can make it seem impossible to get a personal loan without turning to predatory payday lenders. However, this couldn't be further...
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

Will the new crop of credit builders work as promised?

A slew of fintechs are promising consumers that they can raise their credit scores without the need for a credit check or extensive credit history. Varo’s credit-building program Believe will launch in the coming weeks. Chime debuted a no-interest, secured credit card in June of 2020. Other companies, like Extra and Grain, offer revolving lines of credit that are linked to regular debit cards. MoneyLion extends a loan meant to bolster its users’ credit history. Esusu, a service that reports rental payments to the credit bureaus, has backing from tennis champion Serena Williams; NBA star Stephen Curry has invested in a startup called Kikoff.
Credits & LoansDenver Post

No-Credit-Check Loans: Top Lending Platforms For Fast Loans

Traditional loans or credit card loans are usually reserved for people who have a fair credit score. So, if you are someone who has a poor credit score, how do you go about acquiring that much-needed loan?. No-credit-check loans are the perfect alternatives to fulfill your loan requirements when you...
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Mortgage refis are not happening, here's why

Many homeowners have not refinanced their mortgage since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, but with record low interest rates, they should reconsider. According to a recent report by Bankrate.com, less than 1 in 5, or about 19 percent, of homeowners with pre-pandemic mortgages have refinanced. Close to half, about...
Real EstateKTEN.com

Beginner’s Guide to Mortgage REITs

More than 65% of Americans currently own real estate, according to Census Bureau data. While a good portion probably live in the homes that they own, there are many homeowners who instead purchase property for investment purposes. Investing in real estate isn’t for everyone, though, as there are many aspects of owning a real estate investment that don’t appeal to all investors (such as dealing with tenants or hiring a property manager). If you’re not interested in buying a property outright but would still like to add real estate investments to your portfolio, there is another option to consider: the mortgage REIT.
Credits & LoansCNET

How credit cards work

Credit cards are a convenient alternative to cash and can be a useful part of your financial strategy -- as long as you use them responsibly. That's why before you sign up for a card, you need to have a solid understanding of how credit cards work. Using a card...
Personal FinanceYakima Herald Republic

4 Reasons Your Credit Score Dropped After Paying Off Debt

When you pay off debt, it seems like a given that your credit score will go up. After all, credit scores are supposed to show your ability to manage debt responsibly. But sometimes the opposite happens. When you pay off debt, you may actually see your credit score fall in the short term. Here’s why you may see a temporary drop in your credit score in the months after you pay off debt — and why you shouldn’t worry about it too much.
Real EstateTime

Here’s What a Mortgage Closing Disclosure Will Tell You About Your New Mortgage

Of all the documents required to buy a home, one of them stands out above the rest: the closing disclosure form. The closing disclosure form is a five-page federally required document that lays out to homeowners how much money they’ll need to have on hand to get the keys to their new home. It describes the terms of the loan, the length, and the interest rate. It’s one of the most important pieces of information homeowners receive in the homebuying process, and it should be read thoroughly.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Optimal Blue’s Chazz Huston on mortgage digitization

Today’s HousingWire Daily episode features a crossover episode of HousingWire’s Housing News podcast. In this episode, HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler interviews Chazz Huston, the strategic alliances manager at Optimal Blue. During the episode, Huston and Wheeler discuss where the mortgage industry currently stands in the digital revolution. Here...
Evan Crosby

5 Surprising Things That Can Hurt Your Credit Score

Avoid these common credit mistakes. Many consumers mistakenly believe that as long as they don’t miss a credit card or loan payment (and they can stay out of bankruptcy court), their credit score will be fine. However, there are some small things that can surprisingly hurt your score — even if you have always been an otherwise “good” credit risk.

