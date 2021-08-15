Jim's Mortgage Corner

More than 65% of Americans currently own real estate, according to Census Bureau data. While a good portion probably live in the homes that they own, there are many homeowners who instead purchase property for investment purposes. Investing in real estate isn’t for everyone, though, as there are many aspects of owning a real estate investment that don’t appeal to all investors (such as dealing with tenants or hiring a property manager). If you’re not interested in buying a property outright but would still like to add real estate investments to your portfolio, there is another option to consider: the mortgage REIT.