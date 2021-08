Not every movie needs to be outsmarted. Not every movie needs to push the envelope further. Not every movie must endeavor to do something unlike we’ve ever seen before. Sometimes a film picks a small target and works to hit it with maximum efficiency. There aren’t really any surprises to be had with Martin Campbell’s new movie The Protégé, but that’s okay. It’s a revenge-actioner that has capable actors doing action things, and those thrills are enough to make it a charming experience. It’s nice that there are action blockbusters out there blowing up lots of things and packing the screen with CGI, but there’s also something to be said for low-key punching and shooting with a relentless protagonist. It may not reach the dizzying highs of the precision-tuned action of something like John Wick, but it’s still solid for what it is thanks to the strength of its lead performers.