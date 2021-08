Theres some really excellent information and links shared, that raptor 3d render is amazing. In the recent interview Musk said good luck to anyone who wants to copy the design ( it was tongue in cheek but he did say it), no doubt it will be copied. If someone was to leak the whole blueprint, it could be 3d printed, probably alot of specialised parts and metals but still it could be printed. This is quite amazing a private company is ahead of governments ( well I guess spacex is govt funded now so hard to say if it really is still a private company or more a contractor for the govt).