I did a lot of work on Astro 2020. Kinda depressing to see somebody compare our work to a poop sandwich. It's a nice article but I think where it's lacking is that the discussion is based towards the flagship proposals. Almost everyone interviewed is part of one one of the STDTs. Not everyone in the community will feel that not selecting one of these proposals is a disaster. The article doesn't really mention that there is much more under consideration than just the large items, for example the probe studies. Seager touches on it a bit but the article doesn't expand on it. Lower cost missions offer a way to upgrade from ageing facilities without waiting two decades, while demonstrating new technologies and allowing for the backlog to clear. I am less optimistic about how easy it will be to get extra funding for astrophysics.