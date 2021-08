The estimates over the past decade of Illinois’ exodus are drastically different from the final count. But, a researcher says Illinois’ population loss is still something to be concerned with. Population estimates for Illinois in 2019 were nearly 169,000 people fewer over the decade. While the state is one of just three that lost people across the country, Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies Senior Research Specialist Sherrie Taylor said the final numbers weren’t as drastic.