After splitting Saturday’s doubleheader against the Brewers, the Pirates were unable to take the series finale at PNC Park yesterday. Pirates fell, 2-1, to the Brew Crew after Milwaukee scored in the first off a throwing error by infielder Rodolfo Castro and then an RBI double by first basemen Eduardo Escobar. The Bucs would add one in the bottom of the third off an RBI single by Ben Gamel – a play that was initially ruled an out, but was later overturned after the Pirates challenged the call.