After seven years of marriage, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are still going through the grueling process of a lengthy divorce. Clarkson originally filed for divorce on June 4, 2020, meaning the ex-couple has been dealing with the legalities of it all for over a year. She recently made an appearance on Kevin Hart’s Peacock series, “Hart to Heart,” where she got incredibly candid on why some of her past relationships have not worked out.