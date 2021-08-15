Garth Brooks concert brings thousands of people to Memorial Stadium

Thousands of people made their way to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to check out Country music legend Garth Brooks as he played in the stadium's first concert in over 30 years. The tightly packed crowd started setting up tailgates Saturday morning as early as 11 a.m. and by the time doors opened at 5, thousands were already waiting in line. Those we spoke to said they were excited to enjoy the festive atmosphere, with a big crowd, and felt that the outdoor venue would help keep them safe from COVID.