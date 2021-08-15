Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Garth Brooks concert brings thousands of people to Memorial Stadium

By Alex Whitney
fox42kptm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of people made their way to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to check out Country music legend Garth Brooks as he played in the stadium's first concert in over 30 years. The tightly packed crowd started setting up tailgates Saturday morning as early as 11 a.m. and by the time doors opened at 5, thousands were already waiting in line. Those we spoke to said they were excited to enjoy the festive atmosphere, with a big crowd, and felt that the outdoor venue would help keep them safe from COVID.

fox42kptm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Stadium#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Lincoln, NEKOCO

Garth Brooks invites college senior to join crew for concert, brings him on-stage

A senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln got the job of a lifetime when country music star Garth Brooks hired him to be part of his Saturday concert crew. "It is my honor to introduce you...the newest crewmember that we have on the tour...ladies and gentlemen, from Lincoln, Nebraska...Carson Emeigh!" announced Garth Brooks to his 90,000 fans at Memorial Stadium.
Ohio Stateaudacy.com

Garth Brooks Cancels Ohio Concert

Country music legend Garth Brooks has canceled his Sept. 18 concert at Paul Brown Stadium. Brooks has cancelled 5 upcoming concerts in total over COVID-19 concerns. The press release included a statement from Brooks:. “In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave,...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Announces Traffic Recommendations for Garth Brooks Concert

Several other downtown weekend events will affect traffic and parking. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities today announced recommended routes for drivers attending the Garth Brooks concert Saturday, August 14 at Memorial Stadium. Multiple street closures and multiple events during the weekend will affect travel in and around downtown Lincoln. Beginning at 5 p.m., Lincoln and UNL Police will direct downtown traffic.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Parking areas, shuttles announced for Garth Brooks concert

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There will be several shuttle services and parking lots available around Lincoln on Saturday for the Garth Brooks concert. Municipal Service Center (I-80 Airport Exit #399, NW 12th & W Bond) Southeast Community College (88th & “O”) Holmes Lake (70th & Normal) Gateway Mall (61st &...
Lincoln, NEOmaha.com

Garth Brooks brings game day atmosphere to Lincoln

For many in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, the late summer day felt awfully familiar. The packed restaurants and bars in the Haymarket, the busy streets and lines to get into Memorial Stadium were reminiscent of a Husker game day. But it was music, not sport, that drew nearly 90,000 to...
Nashville, TNWHNT-TV

Garth Brooks in Nashville: COVID-19 concerns could delay rescheduling Nissan Stadium concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While Garth Brooks concert at Nissan Stadium, originally scheduled for July 31, was postponed due to strong storms, a different concern could push the show even further back – COVID-19. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is scheduled to play in Kansas City, Missouri this weekend and in Lincoln, Nebraska a few days later. After those shows, the tour has a three-week window without a concert scheduled.
Lincoln, NEWOWT

Downtown businesses preparing for Garth Brooks concert

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garth Brooks returns to the Capital City this weekend, this time at Memorial Stadium. The full capacity concert has businesses preparing for the event that’s expected to bring in more than 80,000 people. The owners of Tipsy Tina’s in the Haymarket District said they’re getting ready...
Lincoln, NESand Hills Express

Lincoln preparing for Garth Brooks, influx of people

LINCOLN, Neb. - With 80,000 concertgoers expected to converge on Memorial Stadium for Garth Brooks' return to this weekend, businesses and government leaders are preparing for the influx of people. The owners of Tipsy Tina’s in the Haymarket District told news partner 10/11 Now that they are getting ready for...
Cincinnati, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Garth Brooks cancels five cities on stadium tour, including Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WSYX) — Garth Brooks has canceled five cities on his stadium tour, including the stop at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati stop was scheduled for September 18th. Other stops on the tour that have been canceled include Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, scheduled for September 25th, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for October 2nd, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, scheduled for October 9th, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville which has not been rescheduled yet.
Musiccountry1025.com

Country Superstar Garth Brooks Officially Cancels His Gillette Stadium Show

Garth Brooks has canceled the remainder of his stadium tour due to the resurgence of Covid-19, including Gillette Stadium. He announced just moments ago (8/18) in a press release, “In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long, and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore.”
Cincinnati, OHWCPO

Concert Update with MEMI: Brooks & Dun and The Roots

Don’t Miss Some of the Hottest Concerts in Cincinnati this YEAR!. Summer winds down with great music in the Queen City! Brad Paisley brings special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlow to the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park August 22nd and you won’t want to miss Kings of Leon with Cold War Kids at Riverbend Music Center - August 31st. Book your Labor Day now and party with The Roots on Friday, September 3rd at the new Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center or you can kick up your heels with Brooks & Dunn and Travis Tritt at Riverbend Music Center - Saturday, September 4th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy