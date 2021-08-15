Cancel
Under proposed mileage fee, truckers could save 33% but cars would pay three times more

By ED BLAZINA Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS
Bradford Era
 7 days ago

It's only an idea for now, but Pennsylvania's proposed switch from a fuel tax to a miles-driven fee to help generate more money for transportation could be a boon for the trucking industry and a big hit in the wallet for drivers of passenger vehicles. Based on the Transportation Revenue...

www.bradfordera.com

Mileage tax proposal in Pennsylvania good for truckers?

Pennsylvania is looking into replacing its fuel tax with a mileage tax, which could save truckers a lot of money while costing passenger vehicle drivers more. At the end of July, Pennsylvania’s Transportation Revenue Options Commission published its final report on a transportation funding proposal. Although traditional funding like tolls and registration fees are included in the short-term plan, the commission also proposes to replace the state fuel tax, among the highest in the nation, with a mileage tax, also referred to as a vehicle-miles-traveled tax or mileage-based user fee.
