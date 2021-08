When I and other concerned members of our community conceived of a tiny home village for Albuquerque, we envisioned a place where individuals experiencing homelessness would have the opportunity to gain stability, emotionally and financially, in a supportive, safe environment. Our commitment to this model is unchanged, even though the Tiny Homes Village will not be at its full capacity for some months. Given the growing number of homeless individuals in our community, we know the public wants to see quicker progress; however, THV is not a homeless shelter. Our criteria for accepting residents are much stricter than a shelter’s, because it is a transitional living community with an emphasis on community building requiring participation, cooperation and responsibility from every resident.