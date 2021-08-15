Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Fauci says U.S. can move quickly to offer third vaccine shots

By Reuters
Union Leader
 7 days ago

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said the U.S. will be “absolutely prepared” to distribute a third shot of the coronavirus vaccine quickly to a wider population if needed. He gave no timeline but said health officials are evaluating various groups “on a daily and weekly basis.”. “So...

www.unionleader.com

Anthony Fauci
Francis Collins
#U S#Cbs#The New York Times#Americans#Fox News
Americas
Health
Politics
Nursing Homes
Pharmaceuticals
Coronavirus
