Travis Barker flies for the first time since surviving 2008 plane crash

By Geordie Gray
thebrag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlink-182 drummer Travis Barker has reportedly flown on a plane for the first time since he was involved in the fatal South Carolina Learjet 60 airplane crash back in 2008. On September 19th 2008, Travis Barker, DJ Adam ‘DJ AM’ Goldstein, Barker’s assistant, Chris Baker, and security guard, Charles “Che” Still, were catching a flight from South Carolina to Van Nuys, California following a TRV$DJAM performance at a concert in Five Points.

