Back-to-school bash held in Scranton

The Ritz Foundation hosted Supplies for Success: Back to School Bash in the parking lot of FNCB Bank along Spruce Street in Scranton on Sunday.

Organizers distributed 150 backpacks filled with pencils, notebooks, and other essentials to students.

Kids told Newswatch 16 this was a fun way to prepare for class.

"Looking at animals, balloons, helping with like school supplies, and giving out food and stuff like that," said Cameron Davis, a fourth-grader.

"This is amazing. I never saw an activity like that for the family, for the kids. This is amazing for me," said Ana Pena of Scranton.

There were also raffles, games, and even a dunk tank at Scranton's Back to School Bash.