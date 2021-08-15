Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Get your shot to help us fight off the long-haul effects

By Gary P. Miller
GoDanRiver.com
 7 days ago

In the movie “Groundhog Day,” the hero seems doomed to repeat the day again and again. Just when he seems to have successfully changed the cause of events of his day the heroine is lost to him, disaster strikes and he goes back to where he started. Just when we...

godanriver.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Depression#Covid#Sports Events#70 To#Covid#Long Haulers Syndrome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Indy100

This is how long after your vaccination you’ll need a booster shot in the US

All vaccinated Americans, regardless of age or immunosuppression, will soon be eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots, the Associated Press reports.U.S. health officials announced the modified vaccination effort on Wednesday, which calls for a third dose of the Covid vaccine eight months after someone’s second shot of Pfizer of Moderna. Individuals who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also likely require booster shots, though health officials are waiting to review more data before making a decision.“Our plan is to protect the American people, to stay ahead of this virus,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Get Your Shots

With the Delta variant of the coronavirus raging worldwide, and Humboldt County not doing well ("The Barnstable Effect," Aug. 5), why are there still so many refusing to get vaccinated or wear a mask? Three reasons seem to be: "I want to wait and see;" "I don't trust doctors and pharmaceutical companies;" and, "Mask and vaccination mandates are an infringement on my rights."
Kidsfoxwilmington.com

Long-Haul Covid Symptoms Are Affecting Growing Number of Kids in the US

Studies have shown that as many as one in four people who have had COVID-19 end up with lingering symptoms. And it turns out children can become “long haulers,” too, experiencing puzzling symptoms including extreme fatigue, fever, abdominal pain, seizures, and brain fog. A 16-year-old ballet dancer says she cannot dance like she used to, and is now only able to make it through less than a half-hour of class.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Boston

How Long Should I Wait To Get Flu Shot After COVID Vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Frank from Billerica writes, “I normally get a flu shot in the early fall. I am due for a Pfizer CCVID booster in November or December. How closely should I schedule my flu shot to the COVID shot?” We generally recommend that you not get a COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks of getting any other vaccines. As...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Diseases & Treatmentsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Arthritis in reader's shoulder is a complication of polio

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old polio survivor with severe osteoarthritis in my left shoulder, which is the side also affected by polio. I experience pain in varying degrees throughout the day, but at night the pain often wakes me up. I recently had my shoulder X-rayed. My orthopedic doctor said it was "bone on bone." He ruled out a total shoulder replacement, citing my age and a six-month recovery period that would severely limit use of the arm.
Public HealthMcKnight's

US will prioritize long-term care for COVID-19 booster shots

Long-term care residents will be among the first to receive COVID-19 booster shots once distribution begins, according to federal health officials. U.S. public health and medical experts housed under the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced federal health agencies will begin offering booster shots the week of Sept. 20, pending final regulatory approval. It’s also recommending all Americans who have had Pfizer or Moderna vaccines get booster shots eight months after their second dose.
Pharmaceuticalsatlanticcitynews.net

Serenity CBD Gummies Reviews Shark Tank, Diet Pills 2021 - Smilz CBD Gummies

Serenity CBD Gummies Review: - Does it Work Safely or Not?. Are you going through rough time in your life as you are dealing with different health problems like insomnia, joint pain, body pain, stress, depression and many more which really disturbs your life? Well, as per our studies, these health issues are common these days as every second person is facing them. These health problems are inter-related and like if you are going through depression, anxiety and stress you are also going to deal with insomnia.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy