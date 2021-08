The Athletics designated right-hander J.B. Wendelken for assignment. Left-hander A.J. Puk has been called up from Triple-A to take Wendelken’s spot on the 26-man roster. Wendelken posted a 2.61 ERA over his first 10 1/3 innings of the season before a couple of shaky outings preceded a stay of almost two months on the injured list due to an oblique strain. Over 25 relief innings this year, Wendelken has a 4.32 ERA/4.29 SIERA and a below-average 22.2% strikeout rate, though a .355 BABIP has been working against him. Wendelken has continued his trend of keeping the ball in the park by allowing only two homers this year.