Anatoly "boolk" Ivanov joined Virtus.pro as coach ahead of ESL One Fall 2021, which starts Saturday. "Our search for a coach has been a really tough process," said Virtus.pro CEO Sergey Glamazda. "At first, we determined our weaknesses, the ones that only someone from outside could help us with. Playing on LANs takes its toll, both physical and mental-wise, and it's difficult to deal with it on your own."