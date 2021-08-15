Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Epic is dropping weird Fortnite teasers, and one of them is underground

By Brittany A. Roston
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2zVA_0bSe9HB300

Epic has started dropping random teasers on its official Fortnite account, including a couple of new images, one showing a fancy food court and the other a sticker-covered Battle Bus. It’s hard to form a cohesive narrative from the leaks at this time, but one image does include a surprising hint about what is going on.

One of the Fortnite teasers shows the game’s Battle Bus covered in a variety of spray designs; it appears to be a hangar on some sort, possibly within the ocean. There is, for example, a shark visible in the background, as well as the surface of the water.

Joining that image was another shared on August 14 showing a food court with a fancy modern design, as well as Pizza Pit, Tacos, and Durrr Burger. The food court includes some small details, including an obvious security camera like the ones found on IO locations throughout the map.

The most interesting aspect is the large stone structure visible outside of the windows, indicating that this food court is located underground somewhere. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen hints about an underground location as part of the game’s Chapter 2 – Season 7, but it’s still unclear what it means.

There are some other recent teasers indicating that the season’s storyline is progressing toward some big event, including that the island’s residents are, apparently, being extra friendly:

It’s hard to say what these teasers mean at this point, but given the increasing frequency with which they’re being released, it’s reasonable to assume that we’ll get more details in coming days. All signs point toward a new POI located underground eventually being revealed, but it’s hard to say when that will happen.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Pit#Tacos#Durrr Burger#Battle Bus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pizza
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Watch Two Owls' Adorable Reaction to a Doorbell Camera

You don't need to be a nature documentarian to capture compelling wildlife footage. As the video below demonstrates, sometimes a doorbell camera and some luck is all it takes. This clip of a few owls in front of someone's home was captured by a Ring security camera in the middle of the night, HuffPost reports. It shows the two small birds scrapping over a bug on the patio. At more than one point, they appear to notice the camera and stare back at it with round eyes. There is also a third owl rambling through the background, but he doesn't seem to care about the bugs or the recording device capturing his friends' attention.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Viral Pokemon TikTok shows off insane Rainbow Charizard card and how they got it

A viral TikTok shows the transformation of a shiny Charizard card into a rainbow Charizard, and it is extremely cool to watch. Pokemon cards have been all the rage recently, with their popularity wiping out store stock across retail shops all over the world. It’s nearly impossible to walk into a store and find yourself packs of the newest releases, as scalpers have been cleaning house in nearly every store that sells them.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Ninja explains why he believes Twitch is by far the best streaming platform

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins doesn’t think any other streaming or video site could dethrone Twitch. In his opinion, it’s not even close. Ninjas’s undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the streaming space and may be better suited than most to discuss Twitch’s dominance over different platforms. Remember when he went to Mixer and was back within a year?
Video GamesThe Verge

Cyberpunk 2077 to get easy perk resets to entice players back into Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 will let you more easily reset your character’s perks in the upcoming 1.3 patch, according to a new blog post from developer CD Projekt Red. The new feature arrives ahead of the next-gen upgrade set to hit sometime this year and could be useful for anyone who wants to dive back into the game and switch up how their character plays.
Video GamesComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player's Game-Breaking Discovery Goes Viral

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that refuses to die, much like GTA 5, Minecraft, and many other increasingly nostalgic titles. To this day, the Skyrim Reddit page is populated and lively, much more than many of the Reddit pages of the latest and greatest games. Right now, the top post on this Reddit page is one player's discovery of a classic game-breaking trick that allows you to maximize one of your character's skills quickly and effortlessly. Of course, while the trick is new to the player and many others -- if not most players -- it's not technically new, but this didn't stop the post from quickly shooting to the top.
Video GamesNME

New ‘Genshin Impact’ leak reveals Aloy’s Cryo gameplay

Thanks to a new Genshin Impact leak, the first gameplay footage of Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Aloy has been revealed. The first look at Aloy’s character model and abilities have been leaked via a new Reddit post, showing off her Cryo archer abilities, as spotted by PCGamesN. The clip, which is...
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

Ariana Grande is set to appear and perform in the video game Fortnite.

Ariana Grande is set to appear and perform in the video game Fortnite. Over the weekend, an avatar of Ariana Grande will emerge in the popular video game Fortnite and perform some of the pop superstar’s best hits, in an event promoted by game developer Epic Games to promote their new strategy.
Musicallkpop.com

AB6IX drop 'Walking in the Rain' official visualizer teaser for 'Ten Project'

AB6IX have dropped their official visualizer teaser for "Walking in the Rain". The black-and-white teaser features AB6IX in a cold, chic concept as well as a preview of their track. "Walking in the Rain" is the upcoming release from Brand New Music's 10-year anniversary project 'Ten Project', and it's set to drop on August 11 KST.
Video Gamespsu.com

Battlefield 2042 Ranked And eSports Mode Won’t Be Featured At Launch

Battlefield 2042 developer Ripple Effect Studios has revealed that the upcoming military shooter won’t feature a ranked or eSports mode at launch. Justin Wiebe, Senior Design Director for Ripple Effect Studios, told Battlefield Nation the following during a recent chinwag:. Yeah, so so there’s no plan to have any kind...
Video GamesSuperHeroHype

Epic Games Announces Marvel’s Gamora as Latest Fortnite Addition

Epic Games Announces Marvel’s Gamora as Latest Fortnite Addition. Another Marvel character is joining the melee on Fortnite. Recently, Epic Games announced that none other than Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy is landing on the Island soon. And the popular game platform is hosting a tournament for the occasion starting Aug. 11. Fans will have the chance to win the Gamora Outfit and Gamora Cloak Back Bling as part of the Gamora bundle, which also includes the Godslayer Pickaxe and the Godslayer glideboard. As always, players will have three hours to earn as many points as they can across ten games. The teams who will perform the best in each region will receive the much-coveted bundle. However, there is a sort of consolation prize which comes in the form of the Daughter of Thanos Spray for those who earn at least 8 points.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Call of Duty: Warzone invisibility glitch has returned, again

Ask any Call of Duty: Warzone fan what glitch they find the most infuriating and we can almost guarantee the answer will be the invisibility glitch. Well, it appears the bug has reared its ugly head once again, this time at the end of Season 4. Several posts online, both...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite Season 7 Week 10 Challenges: Every Epic & Legendary Quest

The Fortnite week 10 challenges will go live on Wednesday, August 11 at 10am ET/ 7am PT/ 3pm BST. If you’re looking to level up your Battle Pass in the final few weeks before the season ends, you’re in the right place, as this guide contains the complete list of all Epic and Legendary quests that comprise the week 10 challenges. So, without further ado, let’s dive right on in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy