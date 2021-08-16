Boat parade benefitting first responders held in Carbon County

There was some fun on the water on Sunday in Carbon County.

Lake Harmony played host to the parade of boats.

The parade started 30 years ago as the Boat Regatta, but the name was changed when Nick's Lake House took it over.

Boat owners pick a theme and deck out their vessel from top to bottom in decorations.

Prizes are awarded for the best decked-out boat.

"It took us a couple, about a week or two, till we painted and put everything together. Our family has always done it every year. It's like a family tradition," said Rachel Lennon of Quakertown.

All the proceeds benefit the Lake Harmony Rescue Squad and the Lake Harmony Fire Company.