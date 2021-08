Gomber allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings in a no-decision versus Arizona on Friday. The southpaw worked on a few extra days of pitching rest after he was placed on the paternity list earlier in the week. He completed only one 1-2-3 inning, which took place in his fifth and final frame, but kept the score close in an eventual Rockies win. Gomber has been off-and-on of late, mixing two quality starts in which he has logged at least seven punchouts with a trio of less-effective outings that have included three or fewer strikeouts over his past five starts. He's scheduled to take the mound again on the road against the Cubs next week.