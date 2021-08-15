Snickerdoodle Cookie Bars

♫ Listening to: Kings and Queens by Killing Joke ♫. These vegan sandwich cookies are a vanilla sugar cookie filled with strawberry vegan white chocolate and dark chocolate ganache, decorated to look like a kawaii deck of cards. These are a photo-worthy addition to any Alice in Wonderland themed picnic, party, or tea party, but would also be fun for a poker night, board game night, or casino night. I brought mine to an Alice in Wonderland themed birthday picnic, but if you ever go to Las Vegas for Punk Rock Bowling, these would be a cute snack to bring. There’s also an Alice in Wonderland themed adventure popup in SF right now that these would be perfect for. So many options! If you’d like to see other tea party treat ideas, check these out.