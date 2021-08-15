Report: FX Networks Wants To Increase Adult Animation ; “Optimistic” On Archer Season 13

Earlier this summer, Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley offered some pretty extensive insight into his upcoming "Alien" series for FX Networks (more on that in a minute). Now it was FX network boss John Landgraf to offer an update on how the production is looking. The executive revealed that Hawley's take will be a combination of honoring the film franchise ("I think Noah's very conscious of the fact that there's a cinematic universe") with "some inventiveness and originality that is uniquely Noah [Hawley]", noting a number of Hawley's past works. 'I think you'll also see that the show will feel like a part of the cinematic universe you're familiar with in terms of Alien," he added. Describing the project as "a beast…a really big, world-building exercise" for Hawley, Landgraf already has an eye n when the project will hit screens. Well, at least what year it will hit screens. "I have optimism that that show may well roll out in 2023," he answered. "It will probably roll out 2023 but we want to get it right."