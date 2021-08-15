Report: FX Networks Wants To Increase Adult Animation ; “Optimistic” On Archer Season 13
FX Networks is readying the season 12 premiere of Archer happening August 25th, but it sounds like network head John Landgraf is reaffirming his commitment to getting more adult animation for it’s barren networks. For starters, it sounds like he wants a 13th season, though he notes in a new interview with Deadline that the producers are trying to figure out how to move the franchise forward in the wake of the passing of the Emmy-nominated Jessica Walter. While the network is excited about the upcoming season of Archer, the network notes that it is not actively producing any spin-offs at the moment, but are open to them.www.bubbleblabber.com
Comments / 0