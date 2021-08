Last Sunday, a military cargo plane of the US Air Force transported 640 Afghans from the airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, to Qatar in one of the flights with the highest passengers in memory in this type of transport device. As revealed by the Defense One website, specialized in information on US defense and security, a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III from the Dellaware base (USA) under the name Reach 871 took off with hundreds of citizens trying to leave the Central Asian country after the arrival of the Taliban and the abandonment of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. They boarded the aircraft on the runway and entered the tail ramp. Despite the load, the C-17 pilots decided to take off.