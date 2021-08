Candelario went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Angels. Candelario stuffed the stat sheet as part of Detroit's 10-run outburst. The infielder reached double digits in home runs for the second time in his career. He popped a career-high 19 long balls back in 2018, which is also when he registered his high-water mark in RBI with 54. Candelario now has 46 RBI after Thursday's performance, so he has a good shot at a new career best if he remains healthy, and he has an outside chance at the home run mark though he'll need a hot finish.