PUBG devs might sue Chinese studio for esports movie that looks like PUBG

dexerto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s as esports and gaming a story as possible: There is a Chinese movie, “Biubiubiu,” about battle royale esports and it is so similar to PUBG that the game’s studio is reportedly considering suing. Biubiubiu is marketed as the world’s first esports BR film and it looks a lot like...

