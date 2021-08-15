American League playoff race weekly recap August 9th-15th

It’s time for the second edition of our playoff weekly recap, and boy has it been a busy one for the chase to compete for the American League pennant. The way that things currently stand, nothing has changed in terms of the teams we’ll be following. Neither the Cleveland soon-to-be-Guardians nor the Los Angeles Angels have played well enough to justify being included in this roundup. As a reminder, the Chicago White Sox will not be featured either, as they have a commanding AL Central lead and are not on any kind of playoff bubble.