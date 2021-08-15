Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Nestled On A 200-Acre Bison Farm, This Is The Most Unique Airbnb In Arkansas

By Daniella DiRienzo
Posted by 
Only In Arkansas
Only In Arkansas
 6 days ago

If farm livin’ is the life for you, book a stay at Ozark Valley Bison Farm! The real-working farm is home to an Airbnb – but not just any Airbnb. The farm’s cozy accommodations have earned it recognition as the most unique Airbnb in Arkansas.

Ozark Valley Bison Farm occupies a sprawling 200 acres in the small community of Fox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GckKJ_0bSdttor00
airbnb.com

But the farm is made up of more than rolling pastures and grazing bison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuntt_0bSdttor00
airbnb.com

It also includes a charming farmhouse that’s available for overnight rentals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbO1W_0bSdttor00
airbnb.com

Offering the ultimate in seclusion, the 2-bedroom farmhouse provides the perfect escape from the modern world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Z2ob_0bSdttor00
airbnb.com

The farmhouse’s rustic charm hasn’t gone unnoticed, either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hq76g_0bSdttor00
airbnb.com

According to the website Trips to Discover , it’s the most unique Airbnb in Arkansas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzidr_0bSdttor00
airbnb.com

Guests aren’t confined to the farmhouse, though. It’s the opposite, actually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fefl_0bSdttor00
airbnb.com

Guests have free range of the farm (except for the pasture where bison are grazing).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbpwG_0bSdttor00
airbnb.com

The perfect setting for a peaceful, scenic stroll, the farm boasts endless beauty - from a rushing creek to an abundance of deer and turkeys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBOEI_0bSdttor00
airbnb.com

And if you were hoping to get close-up views of the resident bison, don’t worry. All Airbnb rentals include a bison tour (as well as breakfast).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PN19p_0bSdttor00
airbnb.com

Well, what do you think? Are you ready to book an overnight stay at Ozark Valley Bison Farm? For more information, check out the original listing on Airbnb here .

So, did you know about Ozark Valley Bison Farm? Ever stayed overnight? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

This isn’t the only unique place to stay overnight in Arkansas. Click here for eight unique Arkansas getaways.

The post Nestled On A 200-Acre Bison Farm, This Is The Most Unique Airbnb In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 1

Only In Arkansas

Only In Arkansas

5K+
Followers
376
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arkansas is for people who LOVE the Natural State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Ozark, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Acre#Ozark Valley Bison Farm#Airbnb Com#Trips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Follow This 0.7-Mile Trail In Arkansas To A Scenic Creek And Two Waterfalls

There are tons of great hikes in Arkansas. Some go on for miles and miles, while others are lacking in length but not much else. Paige Falls and Broadwater Hollow Falls Trail is the latter. It’s not even a mile long, yet it’s packed with lovely sights, including a pristine creek, two named waterfalls, and […] The post Follow This 0.7-Mile Trail In Arkansas To A Scenic Creek And Two Waterfalls     appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Enjoy Hearty Portions In A Quirky Setting At Mt. Ida Café In Arkansas

When it comes to Mt. Ida Café, it’s hard to say which is more memorable – the hearty helpings or the quirky setting. Either way, you’re in for a real treat when you visit! Well, what do you think? Are you ready to pay a visit to this quirky spot? For more information, call Mt. […] The post Enjoy Hearty Portions In A Quirky Setting At Mt. Ida Café In Arkansas  appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Food In Arkansas

Some of the state’s best restaurants are hiding in the most obscure of places. That’s certainly the case with Catalpa Café. As “off the beaten path” as you can get, it’s not the kind of place you just stumble upon. However, it is the kind of place that you seek out, and that’s because it […] The post Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Food In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Family-Owned Since The 1940s, Step Back In Time At Bruno’s In Arkansas

Some establishments have been around for so long that they hold a special place in the hearts of residents. That’s surely the case with Bruno’s Little Italy. Having been a part of the Arkansas culinary scene on and off (but mostly on) since the 1940s, it’s a state staple. And for many, it’s known just […] The post Family-Owned Since The 1940s, Step Back In Time At Bruno’s In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Take A Trip Back To The 1950s With A Visit To The Spark Café And Soda Fountain In Arkansas

If you weren’t lucky enough to experience the 1950s the first time around, we’ve got some great news – all is not lost. You can still get a taste of the decade at The Spark Café. Modeled after soda fountains of the past and decked out in retro décor, it’s the next best thing to […] The post Take A Trip Back To The 1950s With A Visit To The Spark Café And Soda Fountain In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

This Beautiful 2.5-Acre Botanical Garden In Arkansas Is A Sight To Be Seen

Bigger isn’t always better – and you’ll find proof at Peel Museum and Botanical Garden (emphasis on the botanical garden part). It’s just 2.5 acres, so it’s one of the smaller botanical gardens in Arkansas. But don’t assume its small size makes it any less stunning. For more information, call The Peel Museum and Botanical […] The post This Beautiful 2.5-Acre Botanical Garden In Arkansas Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Explore Two Floors Of Toy Trains And Memorabilia At Ruland Junction Toy Train Museum In Arkansas

The next time you have a day to kill, choo-choose to visit the Ruland Junction Toy Train Museum! A must-visit for train enthusiasts of all ages, the museum features two floors of trains and memorabilia, which have been collected over the course of decades. Ready to plan a visit to Ruland Junction Toy Train Museum? […] The post Explore Two Floors Of Toy Trains And Memorabilia At Ruland Junction Toy Train Museum In Arkansas       appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Sink Your Teeth Into Authentic German Pastries At Ludwig’s Bakery In Arkansas

Did you know you can get a taste of Germany right here in Arkansas? It’s true – and it’s all thanks to Ludwig’s Bakery. Using real German recipes, it’s THE place to go for Deutschland desserts. Not sure if you’re a fan of German pastries? That’s okay; the bakeshop serves up a slew of sweets, […] The post Sink Your Teeth Into Authentic German Pastries At Ludwig’s Bakery In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

10 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Arkansas In The Early 1900s

If you think Arkansas has changed a lot over the decades, just imagine how much it’s changed over the past century! Luckily, you don’t have to imagine because we’ve dug up some historic photos of Arkansas that will show you just what it was like living in The Natural State in the early 1900s. So, […] The post 10 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Arkansas In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Arkansas

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Arkansas Spots

If you’re looking for the perfect summertime adventure, look no further! We scoured the state and found some hidden spots that you’ll definitely want to seek out this season. From lesser-known waterfalls to a picturesque winery, these secret sites are sure to make your summer unforgettable. So, did you know about these hidden gems in […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Arkansas Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Arkansas, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge Is A Haven For Big Cats

Here at Only in Arkansas, we spend a lot of time lauding our state’s beautiful natural assets: the parks, rivers, mountains, forests, and abundance of outdoor recreation that make the Natural State so special. Implicit in the natural wonders of Arkansas, of course, is its wildlife; both the creatures native to Arkansas and those who, for whatever circumstances, now call it home. This is where the story of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas begins.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

8 Weird Laws That Actually Exist In Arkansas

We’re probably all pretty familiar with some of those illegal things in Arkansas. Like drunk driving. However, did you know that there are also some really weird laws in Arkansas that might leave you scratching your head? Sure, the Natural State has its fair share of jokers and oddballs, but isn’t it weird to think […] The post 8 Weird Laws That Actually Exist In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Featuring An Iron Deck That Stretches Over The Side Of A Mountain, Boulder Bluffs Cabins In Arkansas Offer An Exclusive View Of The Ozarks

Ever wondered if The Natural State was a fitting nickname for Arkansas? If so, you can lay your doubts to rest by laying your head to rest at Boulder Bluffs Cabins. Nestled atop a bluff, the cabins boast incredible views of the vast beauty below as well as the Ozarks in the distance. Even better, […] The post Featuring An Iron Deck That Stretches Over The Side Of A Mountain, Boulder Bluffs Cabins In Arkansas Offer An Exclusive View Of The Ozarks appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 1

Community Policy