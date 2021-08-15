Nestled On A 200-Acre Bison Farm, This Is The Most Unique Airbnb In Arkansas

If farm livin’ is the life for you, book a stay at Ozark Valley Bison Farm! The real-working farm is home to an Airbnb – but not just any Airbnb. The farm’s cozy accommodations have earned it recognition as the most unique Airbnb in Arkansas.

Ozark Valley Bison Farm occupies a sprawling 200 acres in the small community of Fox.

But the farm is made up of more than rolling pastures and grazing bison.

It also includes a charming farmhouse that’s available for overnight rentals.

Offering the ultimate in seclusion, the 2-bedroom farmhouse provides the perfect escape from the modern world.

The farmhouse’s rustic charm hasn’t gone unnoticed, either.

According to the website Trips to Discover , it’s the most unique Airbnb in Arkansas.

Guests aren’t confined to the farmhouse, though. It’s the opposite, actually.

Guests have free range of the farm (except for the pasture where bison are grazing).

The perfect setting for a peaceful, scenic stroll, the farm boasts endless beauty - from a rushing creek to an abundance of deer and turkeys.

And if you were hoping to get close-up views of the resident bison, don’t worry. All Airbnb rentals include a bison tour (as well as breakfast).

Well, what do you think? Are you ready to book an overnight stay at Ozark Valley Bison Farm? For more information, check out the original listing on Airbnb here .

So, did you know about Ozark Valley Bison Farm? Ever stayed overnight? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

