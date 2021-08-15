County School Board sets scoring percentages for TNReady/EOC exams
County Board of Education members met Thursday evening to discuss several items, including scoring percentages for TNReady tests and end of course (EOC) exams. Last year the board voted to set the percentage at 0% for grades three through eight due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Amanda Waites, Cocke County Schools Curriculum Supervisor, told the board that percent would not suffice in the new school year.www.newportplaintalk.com
