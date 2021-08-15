Cancel
Casey County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Casey by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Casey The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Casey County in central Kentucky * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 718 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.3 and 2.4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Liberty, Pricetown, Cantown and Lanhamtown.

