PAX Australia organizers have announced the physical event is postponed to 2022, and a digital event announced for this year. Organizers state that while they were optimistic about hosting the event physically on October 8th to 10th in Melbourne, Victoria; the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic mean the event will now take place in 2022. Those who purchased a ticket are entitled to a full refund, and will be receiving information in the next seven days.