For young actress, pandemic's complications don't dull love of performing

Delaney Casaubon had to go through a few more hurdles to win the title role in the Theatre Denton staging of Matilda, the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel. With a book by Dennis Kelly, and both music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, the musical follows a 5-year-old girl from a lonely and neglectful home to an adventure at school.

But before Delaney could get to her first rehearsal, the 12-year-old Liberty Christian School student had to make her way through a careful audition at the Campus Theatre.

“I got a number that you had to put on the front of your clothes, and we all had to wear masks,” she said. “They separated us into seats so we were spaced out from each other. Then, you gave your music to the pianist before you could finally take off your mask and sing.”

Matilda is the first major main stage show Theatre Denton has done since the pandemic pushed audiences and performers into quarantine. The company opened the post-pandemic season with Always... Patsy Cline, but the musical is a two-woman affair. The directorial team didn’t stage a socially-distanced show, but having two actors and a small band kept the head count low.

Leslie Casaubon, Delaney’s mother, said she felt the company had worked through a lot of questions about COVID-19, and she said the directorial team modified rehearsals, too, with the performers’ and crew members’ well-being in mind.

“The theater has been really good about limiting exposure and keeping things social-distanced,” she said.

Delaney came to auditions with a lot of stage experience. Through the Liberty Christian theater arts program and her involvement with the Lewisville Arts Conservatory, a part of the First Baptist Church of Lewisville’s music and fine arts ministry, Delaney arrived at the doors of Theatre Denton with both ensemble and leading roles under her belt in Frozen, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and a host of other junior editions of big Broadway shows. She’s a player in the conservatory’s junior company, which requires a yearly audition. And even as she talked to the Denton Record-Chronicle, Delaney was preparing for auditions for Singing in the Rain.

After nabbing the title role, Delaney said she and her young peers dove into rehearsals. Theatre Denton required all performers age 16 and up to be vaccinated before rehearsals started, director Kristen Ray said. Performers between 12 and 15 didn’t have to be vaccinated to participate.

The company also gave performers masks made especially for singing, which hold the mask’s material off of the mouth.

“Really, other than the masks, everything was normal,” Delaney said.

Theatre Denton’s directorial teams ask performers to safeguard their health as a matter of best practices, pandemic or not. Producers and directors extol rest, good nutrition, hand washing and any other practices that mean the show will go on.

With masks in place, Delaney and her peers rehearsed the story of a remarkable little girl.

“Matilda is smart, she’s kind and she thinks before she acts, but she is very straightforward,” Delaney said.

Oh, and Matilda has another gift besides curiosity and studiousness.

“She can move things with her mind,” Delaney said.

Leslie Casaubon said she prepared her daughter to be ready for more feedback than she was used to.

“I had told her, ‘This is the first show you’ve ever done with adults,’” Leslie Casaubon said. “You need to have a thick skin, because they might have more criticism of what you’re doing. But it’s been the opposite. The adults have been so good, so kind. And [music director] Helen Dewey Reikofski worked with her one-on-one with dialect to get the English accent. It’s been so professional, and so good for her.”

Undaunted by a year of uncertainty and months of mass gatherings deemed off-limits for the concert-and-theater set, Delaney said she’s focusing on acting, singing and dancing. She’s dropping volleyball, softball and tennis at Liberty Christian, and will use her elective hours studying dance technique, acting, voice lessons and musical theater.

Delaney said that rehearsals, which stretch from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, don’t feel like work — even though it chews up roughly half a day’s work. Leslie Casaubon said her daughter is learning a new level of responsibility.

“I get to do what I love. I get to sing, I get to act,” Delaney said. “I get to be around these wonderful people.”

The show, which ends this weekend, has taught her that developing a character takes time, study and getting up on stage and testing out ideas.

“I am not Matilda. I’m Delaney,” she said. “But I have grown into her. I am getting into the character... Kids will definitely see how she’s so young. But she stands up to her parents and Ms. Trunchbull, and she stands up for herself. Adults will see that Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood and Ms. Trunchbull... They’ll notice they aren’t very nice and that they learn a lesson.”

Should local children and teens see Matilda and get an itch to try their hand at acting? Delaney said they should save the date for an upcoming audition.

“I would say go for it. Do it,” she said. “If you like it, keep doing it. If you don’t, there are so many other things you can do. But if you like it, go for it.”

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $22 for senior citizens and $15 for students with a valid ID. For reservations, call 940-382-1915 or visit the company website.