Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Spotlight Pa

By NorthcentralPA.com
northcentralpa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePa.’s political mapmakers finally have new census data. Now the hard work begins. This article is part of a yearlong reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It is made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Spotlight Pa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania Statephennd.org

PA Youth Vote

PA Youth Vote is a nonpartisan collaboration of students, educators, and organizations across Pennsylvania dedicated to getting all 18-year-olds in the Keystone State to the polls on Election Day. In the 2020 election, 53%-56% of citizens aged 18-24 voted – the lowest percentage of any age group. Young people can and must do better, which is why PA Youth Vote is fighting back to elevate student voices and empower youth to be civic actors who are registered, informed, and ready to vote in all elections. PA Youth Vote is committed to anti-racism and dismantling white supremacy in addition to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of its team.
Pennsylvania Statepahomepage.com

PA live! 8.9.2021 PA CareerLink® Day

Governor Wolf announces new vaccine initiative for Pennsylvanians. Governor Wolf to announce new vaccine initiative for Pennsylvanians. Cuomo resigns amid impeachment push; watch governor's full speech. Car crashes into home Hazel Township. Corn Picking. Concerns: Environmental Impact of the Oil Spill in Linesville Creek | Eyewitness News. Pittston Firefighter's Memorial...
Pennsylvania StateBradford Era

Pa. senators will report spending

Transparency and accountability come in small steps where the state Legislature is concerned. The recent announcement that the state Senate soon will require all members to post their expenses online is a victory for the taxpayers who foot the bill. Now it’s time for members of the state House to make the same commitment to transparency in their spending.
Pennsylvania Statewkok.com

PA Unemployment Claims Dip

WASHINGTON DC – The Center Square is reporting…Pennsylvania’s weekly unemployment claims dipped below pre-pandemic levels, according to recent analysis. Claims for the first week of August came in 16% below the same time period in 2019 and nearly 65% below the same week in 2020 – the fourth “quickest recovery” in the nation, according to the analysis.
Illinois StateJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Illinois Democrats will redraw political maps using census

The new census data shows the U.S. is more diverse and multiracial than ever. However, the data collection done in 2020 has been the most challenging of any census year counting the population in the middle of a pandemic and in the middle of an embattled political year in the U.S. The data shows multiracial growth and a shrinking White population for the first time in the nation's history. Dr. Maria Ilcheva at Florida International University said, "We see that level that indicates the direction in which the country is going."According to the 2020 U.S. Census data, people of color represented 43 percent of the total U.S. population. That's up from 34 percent in 2010. The White, non-Hispanic population decreased by 8.6 percent.The Hispanic-Latino population the largest minority in the country grew to more than 62 million people in 2020, which is a growth of 23 percent. Still, there's reason to believe that some in these communities went undercounted. "The numbers are not reported in their totality," said Nora Sandigo, founder of the Nora Sandigo Children Foundation."They are as accurate as they can be considering the circumstances," Ilcheva said.Ilcheva says that although the data collection in 2020 was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and a chaotic election year, the census did a good job on collecting data. "Over a third of the households had to be counted throughout other ways," Ilcheva said. "Through census enumerators, through door to door canvassers, in the middle of a pandemic that was a hard challenge to meet."Sandigo said, "They are not really accurate, because the community we are underreported, especially the immigrant community."She has been fighting for the rights of the undocumented community in the country for over 30 years. She says most undocumented families did not fill out their census forms. Dania Palma, who lives in Miami, didn't fill hers out. The Honduran native says she was afraid to because she doesn't have a green card she was scared. Ilcheva ran a model for Newsy. She found that if the growth in the Hispanic community remains like the last decade, we can expect it will be the majority of the U.S. population by the mid 2090's. "Hispanics are also multiracial," Ilcheva said. "They may be White, they may be Black, they may be a mix of races." For South Florida for example, it's not just about the Cuban community anymore.Ilcheva said, "We also have growing Venezuelan, Honduran, Ecuadorian, other Latin communities like Brazilians."In fact, Ilcheva said Brazilians are an example of communities that were less likely to fill out their census forms because of language barriers. One Brazilian who is living in Las Vegas, Dandara Oliveira, said she did not fill hers out either. She said she didn't have information about it, she had spent little time in the U.S. and she didn't know English yet.The new U.S. Census numbers will also play a role in the redistricting process. But according to Ilcheva, the Hispanic community increase won't make a huge difference on future elections. "Even though they are the largest minority block, I still think they don't have the voting power that the Black African community has," she said.Based on the 2020 numbers, Texas will gain two seats while states like Florida, Montana and North Carolina will gain one seat each. California, Illinois, Michigan and New York will lose one seat each. According to the 2020 census, in Florida nine percent of the population identified themselves as multiracial. That's a 55 percent increase over 2010.
U.S. Politicssouthdadenewsleader.com

Census Numbers Set Stage for Redrawing Districts

Months overdue, key U.S. Census numbers were released Thursday that will allow Florida lawmakers to begin the process of redrawing congressional and legislative districts for the state’s 21.5 million residents. Now it’s up to Republican lawmakers overseeing the work to determine how far they believe state courts will let them...
Societycitywatchla.com

New Census Data Ranks the Blackest and Whitest Places in America

But where are the white people going? What will the rising majority look like? And who will make all the soap if America is getting less white?. While many outlets focused on the news that, for the first time in a half-century, the country’s white population declined, we decided to take a look at some of the other facts that show the country evolving into the multiracial nation feared by Republicans.
Presidential ElectionColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: 'Reasonable Republicans' should oust the new GOP and vote for Democrats

Over the years, most Republicans have been reasonable people, and I believe most still are. But there have been some major changes within the party. It seems that, although a majority of Republicans still seem to be reasonable, much of the party’s leadership is not. Most of the Grand Old Party's senators, representatives and some of the governors keep backing former President Donald Trump even though they must surely know the danger to the party and the country.
Charleston, WVWest Virginia Record

Morrisey leads 20-state push against rewrite of federal gun laws

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich are leading a 20-state coalition in arguing against the Biden administration’s proposed regulation of firearm parts. The attorneys general contend a proposed rule set forth by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives exceeds authority...
Presidential ElectionBangor Daily News

Census boosts Democrats, but GOP fights population tide

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies...
Scranton, PApahomepage.com

PA live! 8.9.2021 UPMC

Concerns: Environmental Impact of the Oil Spill in Linesville Creek | Eyewitness News. Pittston Firefighter's Memorial Bridge Closed Until Further Notice | Eyewitness News. The Bishop of Scranton welcomes back members while stressing health safety | Eyewitness News. Fatal Motorcycle Accident. Northampton County Shooting | Eyewitness News. Power Outage Update...
Pennsylvania StateCumberland County Sentinel

PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty) (six, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-eight; Cash Ball: two) Match 6 Lotto. 04-16-18-20-28-30 (four, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $860,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: $208 million. Pick 2 Day. 0-2, Wild: 4. (zero, two;...
Barrington, ILmchenrytimes.com

McLaughlin: Census numbers 'confirm that the Democrats’ redistricting plan violates the U.S. Constitution'

Republican state Rep. Martin McLaughlin of Barrington says the Democrats in Springfield acted unlawfully when drawing up maps for redistricting. “The official 2020 decennial counts released by the U.S. Census Bureau last week confirm that the Democrats’ redistricting plan violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law, as well as comparable provisions of the Illinois Constitution,” McLaughlin posted on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy