My wife and I moved to Montana 14 years ago, and have experienced many of what I call “Montana moments” over the years — too many to recount — what makes us love to live in this state, even though we lean to the left of the majority on most political issues. Today, I was riding my bike west on Huffine and experienced a “minefield” of glass shards, which finally punctured one of my tires. Since I was out for exercise, I decided to walk my bike back home. Within 15 minutes, two folks stopped to ask if I (and my bike) needed a lift. It probably would have been 10 people if it was wintertime. And nobody asked about my political views before offering me help.